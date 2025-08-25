'Rise & Fall' Trailer Packs A Punch With Dramatic Contest Between The 'Rulers' And 'Workers'
The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall.
The show draws from an internationally celebrated concept and gives it an Indian flavour. It is hosted by Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unfiltered opinions and sharp insights.
Talking about the show, Ashneer Grover said,“'Rise & Fall' is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India. What excites me the most is the show's unpredictability, where power flips in seconds and no one can guess who'll be on top tomorrow. The clashes, the hustle, and the drama make it unmissable. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen, and trust me, viewers are not ready for what's coming”.
The contestants of the show will share the same space for 42 days. It features 16 celebrities from different walks of life including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media.
Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda balance humour with grit as they brave the show and its challenges. They join twelve other celebrity players from a mix of different industries.
Arjun Bijlani shared,“I've hosted, I've acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this. It is a completely new ballgame. Rise & Fall is raw and real, there's no hiding behind a character. Every choice you make can push you to the penthouse or drop you to the basement. That unpredictability is what is what hooked me”.
Dhanashree Verma shared that the contrast between the Rulers and Workers is very striking. As someone who's built her journey step by step, she connected instantly with the hustler spirit.
Kiku Sharda said,“People usually see me making them laugh, but here, laughter comes with strategy, survival, and sometimes even tears. Rise & Fall is tough. You have to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let's see if I survive here without losing my humour. I'd count that as a win”.
Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall has been licensed through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The show is set to drop on September 6, 2025 on Amazon MX Player.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment