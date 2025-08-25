Arjun Reddy Changed My Life Forever, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Taking to his Instagram timeline, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has never let criticism stop him from putting across his point of view, turned emotional as he penned a note of gratitude.
He wrote, "Eight years ago, Arjun Reddy changed my life forever. What started as a story close to my heart became a movement, only because of your love and relentless support.
"Every frame, every dialogue, every emotion in this film found meaning because you embraced it with such honesty and passion.
"I remain forever grateful to my actors, my team, and most importantly to all of you who continue to celebrate Arjun Reddy even after all these years. Here's to eight years of a journey that still feels fresh, raw, and alive. Thank you for making it eternal."
The director also put out a video clip of him and actor Vijay Deverakonda that was shot during the making of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.
For the unaware, Arjun Reddy, was a Telugu film featuring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. The film, which emerged a critically acclaimed superhit, received as many brickbats as it received bouquets.
While the film, which was produced by Bhadrakali Pictures, was loved by one section of the audience, another section took exception to it, alleging it promoted misogynism and substance abuse.
Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, the film also featured a host of actors including Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana.
Made on a budget of just about five crores, the film set the cash registers ringing at the box office, raking in a gross global collection of over ₹50 crore.
