Bishnoi, Pir Baba Bazaar In Ruins, Remote Villages Cut Off After Buner Floods

Several villages in Buner have been severely affected by the recent floods, leaving dozens of people dead and hundreds of homes, shops, and farmlands destroyed. Victims in the flood-hit areas are in urgent need of dry food supplies, tents, kitchen sets, sanitation facilities, and cash assistance.

Bishnoi Hit Hardest

Bishnoi village has suffered the worst damage, with over 80 people reported dead and 80 percent of houses destroyed. Residents urgently need dry rations, kitchen sets, and financial aid. Many homes are filled with flood mud, requiring volunteers for cleanup operations.

Qadar Nagar Facing Acute Shortages of Drinking Water, Food, and Sanitation

The mountainous village of Qadar Nagar has also sustained massive destruction. There is an urgent need for clean water pipelines, dry rations, tents, and makeshift toilets. Locals are attempting to clean their homes but require additional volunteers and cash support to restore normal life.

Batay Village Water Channels Destroyed

In Batay village, water channels have been completely wiped out. Affected families urgently require dry rations and financial support.

Destruction in Pir Baba Bazaar

Floodwaters from Bishnoi and Qadar Nagar wreaked havoc in Pir Baba's main bazaar. More than 500 shops have been completely destroyed, causing losses worth millions. The area is in desperate need of volunteers to assist with cleaning and restoring shops and homes.

Remote Villages Still Cut Off

Villages such as Sodair, Beacon, and Banch Sar remain inaccessible. The main road has been washed away, allowing only 4x4 vehicles to reach Kalil. These areas need tents, blankets, kitchen sets, and dry food urgently, along with heavy machinery to restore access routes. Over 30 houses have become uninhabitable, forcing victims to take shelter with relatives.

Kot Darra Tragedy

In Kot Darra, eight members of a single family have died. The area requires flour, pipelines, dry food supplies, and cash assistance, as food delivery remains difficult.

Other Affected Villages

Galbandi, Ganbat, Ganshal, and Jabba Gai in Tehsil Chagharzai have also been badly hit. People here need dry rations, water pipes, sanitation materials, medicines, and financial aid. Outbreaks of conjunctivitis, skin infections, and other diseases are spreading rapidly in the affected communities.

Overall Situation

Floods have inflicted severe damage on homes, businesses, and farmland across Buner. There are fears that the coming days may see a shortage of flour in the affected areas. However, there is no immediate need for bottled water as locals traditionally use natural spring water.