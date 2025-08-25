403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump adviser says India is Kremlin ‘laundromat’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has accused India of acting as a “laundromat” for Russia by continuing to purchase Russian oil, despite not needing it for domestic consumption. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Navarro said the South Asian nation’s oil imports from Russia have risen from nearly zero before the 2022 Ukraine invasion to about 35% of its needs, framing the practice as a profit-sharing arrangement that indirectly benefits the Kremlin.
Navarro added that India’s actions do not contribute to peace in Ukraine and suggested that New Delhi is aligning more closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His remarks followed Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s expression of confusion over the US tariffs.
Earlier this month, the US announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports linked to its continued Russian oil purchases, set to take effect on August 27, adding to an existing 25% tariff after trade negotiations faltered. Navarro insisted that Washington sees India as a key player in global diplomacy, stating, “In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi.”
Jaishankar, during a Moscow visit, defended India’s stance, emphasizing that New Delhi has been encouraged by the US in recent years to help stabilize global energy markets, including by buying Russian oil.
Navarro added that India’s actions do not contribute to peace in Ukraine and suggested that New Delhi is aligning more closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His remarks followed Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s expression of confusion over the US tariffs.
Earlier this month, the US announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports linked to its continued Russian oil purchases, set to take effect on August 27, adding to an existing 25% tariff after trade negotiations faltered. Navarro insisted that Washington sees India as a key player in global diplomacy, stating, “In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi.”
Jaishankar, during a Moscow visit, defended India’s stance, emphasizing that New Delhi has been encouraged by the US in recent years to help stabilize global energy markets, including by buying Russian oil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment