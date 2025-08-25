Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump adviser says India is Kremlin ‘laundromat’

2025-08-25 03:12:29
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has accused India of acting as a “laundromat” for Russia by continuing to purchase Russian oil, despite not needing it for domestic consumption. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Navarro said the South Asian nation’s oil imports from Russia have risen from nearly zero before the 2022 Ukraine invasion to about 35% of its needs, framing the practice as a profit-sharing arrangement that indirectly benefits the Kremlin.

Navarro added that India’s actions do not contribute to peace in Ukraine and suggested that New Delhi is aligning more closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His remarks followed Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s expression of confusion over the US tariffs.

Earlier this month, the US announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports linked to its continued Russian oil purchases, set to take effect on August 27, adding to an existing 25% tariff after trade negotiations faltered. Navarro insisted that Washington sees India as a key player in global diplomacy, stating, “In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi.”

Jaishankar, during a Moscow visit, defended India’s stance, emphasizing that New Delhi has been encouraged by the US in recent years to help stabilize global energy markets, including by buying Russian oil.

