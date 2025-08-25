Middle Corridor Development On Agenda At German Business Forum In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Kyrgyz-German business forum“Day of German Economy in Kyrgyzstan” will take place in Issyk-Kul region's Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan, on August 26, where the development of the Middle Corridor will be among the topics of discussion, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The agenda includes panel sessions on“Export Potential and Logistics in the Transition Period: Opportunities of the Middle Corridor” and“Energy Projects for Kyrgyz-German Economic Cooperation.” The forum will also host B2B and B2G meetings aimed at fostering stronger business ties.

On the same day, the fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council will be held, focusing on trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Middle Corridor is a strategic transport route connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea, integrating sea, rail, and road networks to provide faster and more efficient cargo delivery.