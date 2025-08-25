Middle Corridor Development On Agenda At German Business Forum In Kyrgyzstan
The agenda includes panel sessions on“Export Potential and Logistics in the Transition Period: Opportunities of the Middle Corridor” and“Energy Projects for Kyrgyz-German Economic Cooperation.” The forum will also host B2B and B2G meetings aimed at fostering stronger business ties.
On the same day, the fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council will be held, focusing on trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The Middle Corridor is a strategic transport route connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea, integrating sea, rail, and road networks to provide faster and more efficient cargo delivery.
