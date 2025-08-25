403
Russia demands UN Security Council meeting over Nord Stream sabotage
(MENAFN) Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following the arrest of a Ukrainian man in Italy, allegedly linked to the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage in the Baltic Sea.
Explosions measuring 2.1 and 2.3 on the Richter scale damaged pipelines designed to transport Russian gas directly to Germany, one of which was fully loaded at the time. Moscow has repeatedly criticized Germany and neighboring countries for delays in the investigation and for excluding Russia from the process.
“We will highlight the delays in the German investigation and the lack of transparency,” Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram, noting that the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Italian authorities arrested Ukrainian citizen Sergey Kuznetsov, a former military officer, who prosecutors say led a team that rented a yacht and planted explosives on the pipelines using commercial diving equipment. German investigators reportedly believe a small group of Ukrainians carried out the attack, a claim Moscow has dismissed as “ridiculous.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that the US may have orchestrated the sabotage, while last year Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service claimed to have “credible information” implicating US and British agents.
