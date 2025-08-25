Sonic Strengthens Global Collaboration With Seven New Members And Expands Presence At Open Source Summit Europe 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newest General Members – Aureka , iA cloud , Juniper Networks , Larch Networks , PANTHEON , and Sumitomo Electric Industries – along with new Associate Member University of Rome Tor Vergat , bring SONiC's global membership to 36 organizations. These organizations represent a broad spectrum of expertise in networking, cloud services, AI infrastructure, and academic research, further reinforcing SONiC's mission to deliver a robust, scalable, and open NOS ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to welcome our new members to the SONiC community," said Arpit Joshipura, senior vice president and general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "The diversity of backgrounds and technical leadership are key to accelerating open, disaggregated networking at scale. With even stronger community momentum and active participation at Open Source Summit Europe, SONiC continues to lead as the platform of choice for next-generation cloud and data center networking."

Attendees can find SONiC onsite at Open Source Summit Europe:

SONiC Booth Demos



Date: 25-27 August 2025 Details: Engage with live demos from SONiC community members, featuring real-world applications in cloud, AI, edge and hyperscale data center environments. View SONiC booth demo schedule here .

SONiC Mini Summit



Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025 | 9:00–12:30 Details: A half-day SONiC Mini Summit with 10 sessions focused on AI-driven networking, deployment at scale and cross-industry collaboration. View the full SONiC Mini Summit agenda here .

For more detailed insights on the SONiC sessions and demos that will be presented at Open Source Summit Europe, please visit the SONiC events site .

New Member Support:

Aureka

"SONiC is rapidly becoming the Linux for modern networking, providing a crucial, unified open platform that abstracts diverse hardware. This abstraction is essential for fostering a rich ecosystem of products for the next generation of AI and Cloud networking. We are thrilled to join the Linux and SONiC Foundations and contribute our expertise to this vibrant community as we build the future of networking together."

– Subhachandra Chandra, CTO, Aureka Inc.

iA cloud

"iA cloud is pleased to join as a new member of the SONiC Foundation and looks forward to making substantial contributions to the development of advanced network infrastructure technologies for AI services through mutually beneficial collaboration with the SONiC community."

– Seungeui Jin, CEO, iA cloud

Larch Networks

"We strongly believe that open technologies are the future of networking. Larch Networks joining the SONiC Foundation enables us to work hand-in-hand with the industry to accelerate the development of innovative solutions for modern data centers, cloud environments, and AI infrastructures. We are proud to contribute to the SONiC ecosystem and support open standards that deliver flexibility and scalability for next-generation networks."

– Alex Cheskis, CEO, Larch Networks

PANTHEON

"At PANTHEON, we've been building networking software for over 20 years – contributing to projects like OpenDaylight and FD along the way. We've worked across the control plane, data plane, and orchestration, and now we're bringing that experience into the SONiC ecosystem. Our orchestration tools already work with SONiC in a vendor-agnostic way, so we're excited to officially join the SONiC Foundation and be part of its growing community."

– Miroslav Mikluš, Chief Product Officer, PANTHEON

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

"We are excited to join the SONiC community and the Linux Foundation. As the leading vendor of Japanese broadband access equipment, we look forward to realizing higher-speed and low-latency network environments, which are essential for an AI-enabled society, by collaborating with SONiC ecosystem partners."

– Kazutaka Kawamoto, General Manager of the Information Network R & D Center, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

University of Rome Tor Vergata

"We're excited to join the SONiC community and contribute our SRv6 expertise to help advance open, programmable, and high-performance networking. Collaborating with global innovators will accelerate the adoption of flexible and interoperable solutions for cloud, AI, and edge environments."

– Stefano Salsano, Professor, Netgroup, University of Rome Tor Vergata

