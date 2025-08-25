11 Ways To Win! Poloniex's 11Th Anniversary With 200,000 USDT In Rewards

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poloniex, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a month-long celebration to mark its 11th anniversary . Running from 11:00 (UTC) on August 23 to 11:00 (UTC) on September 23, the campaign features 11 exciting activities across the platform's all business lines and a prize pool of 200,000 USDT.



Activity 1: Claim Airdrops Upon Registration with 11,000 USDT Awaiting

After registering and completing level 1 KYC verification during the event, users will receive a random airdrop of Spot Coupons, Margin Coupons, or Futures Trial Funds.

*Register now>>

Activity 2: Deposit 110 USDT to Earn a Voucher Pack from an 11,000 USDT Prize Pool



Deposit at least 110 USDT via on-chain or P2P (internal transfers on the platform do not qualify) to receive a random airdrop in Spot Coupons, Margin Coupons, or Futures Trial Funds.

Activity 3: New User Perk - Trade and Share 11,000 USDT



New users who sign up during the event can claim a random airdrop up to 1,100 USDT by completing a spot trade of at least 11 USDT or a futures trade of at least 110 USDT.



Activity 4: Comeback Bonus for Existing Users - Trade and Share 11,000 USDT



This activity is open to users who have not conducted any spot or futures trades between May 1, 2025, and August 23, 2025 (UTC). After completing a spot trade of at least 11 USDT or a futures trade of at least 110 USDT, they can claim a random airdrop up to 1,100 USDT.

Activity 5: Join the Spot Trading Challenge to Split 11,000 USDT



During the event, participants who complete a cumulative spot trading volume of ≥110 USDT can earn a share of the 11,000 USDT prize pool, with rewards distributed based on their trading volume.

Activity 6: Create a Spot Grid Bot to Win a Share of 11,000 USDT



This task is designed for users who have never created a spot grid bot on Poloniex. To participate, simply create a spot grid bot for any trading pair with an initial investment of at least 50 USDT and let it run for a minimum of 24 hours. The 11,000 USDT prize pool will be distributed based on a ranking of users' initial investments.

Activity 7: Trade Futures and Share 110,000 USDT



During the event, participants who reach a cumulative futures trading volume of ≥11,000 USDT will receive an 11 USDT Futures Trial Fund. The prize pool is set at 110,000 USDT and is available to the first 10,000 qualified participants.

Activity 8: Trade Margin and Share 1,100 USDT



During the event, users who perform margin trades with a cumulative volume of at least 110 USDT will be ranked based on their trading volume and share a prize pool of 1,100 USDT in Margin Coupons.

Activity 9: Refer & Earn: 11,000 USDT Up for Grabs



Invite a friend to Poloniex during the event period. Once they complete signup and make trades of at least 11 USDT in spot or 110 USDT in futures, the inviter will receive a random airdrop ranging from 0.11 to 110 USDT.

Activity 10: Grab Your Share of 3,000 APY Booster Coupons



During the event, subscribe to any Flexible product and reach a minimum of 110 USDT to be eligible to share 3,000 APY Booster Coupons for USDT Flexible.

Activity 11: Earn 11 USDT for Sharing Poloniex's 11th Anniversary



Follow the official X account (@Poloniex), retweet the 11th Anniversary post, and tag three friends for a chance to win 11 USDT. Prizes will go to 11 lucky winners.

The launch of the 11th Anniversary celebration is not only a tribute to Poloniex's 11 years of growth and hard work, but also a new beginning for the journey ahead. The platform will use this milestone as an opportunity to continue enhancing the trading experience, innovating product offerings, and exploring more diverse financial applications to advance the global crypto ecosystem.

About Poloniex



Founded in 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovation-driven digital asset services to users worldwide. The platform supports trading of over 350 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products and tools, including spot trading, margin trading, perpetual futures, as well as convenient financial services such as lending and staking. With a high-performance trading system, robust security safeguards, and worldwide support, Poloniex strives to be the preferred digital asset exchange for global users. By focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, Poloniex is dedicated to advancing the adoption and growth of decentralized finance.



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Poloniex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

