Telecom Equipment Leads Nepal’s Import Flow from China
(MENAFN) Telecommunication devices, ready-made clothing, machinery components, textiles, and electrical appliances were Nepal’s top five imports from China during the 2024-25 fiscal year, which concluded in mid-July, according to a report released Sunday by the Nepal Rastra Bank.
The country imported goods worth a total of 341.1 billion Nepali rupees from China in that timeframe, with these five product categories making up nearly 37% of the overall volume, the central bank revealed.
Leading the import list was telecommunication equipment, totaling 30.73 billion rupees. Notably, smartphones alone contributed 24.91 billion rupees to that figure.
Nepal’s imports from China also included ready-made garments worth 28.08 billion rupees, machinery and spare parts valued at 23.90 billion rupees, textiles amounting to 21.97 billion rupees, and electrical equipment at 21.34 billion rupees, the report stated.
China continues to be Nepal’s second-largest trade partner, trailing only India. (1 Nepali rupee equals 0.007125 U.S. dollar)
