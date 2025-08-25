Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Telecom Equipment Leads Nepal’s Import Flow from China

Telecom Equipment Leads Nepal’s Import Flow from China


2025-08-25 02:56:02
(MENAFN) Telecommunication devices, ready-made clothing, machinery components, textiles, and electrical appliances were Nepal’s top five imports from China during the 2024-25 fiscal year, which concluded in mid-July, according to a report released Sunday by the Nepal Rastra Bank.

The country imported goods worth a total of 341.1 billion Nepali rupees from China in that timeframe, with these five product categories making up nearly 37% of the overall volume, the central bank revealed.

Leading the import list was telecommunication equipment, totaling 30.73 billion rupees. Notably, smartphones alone contributed 24.91 billion rupees to that figure.

Nepal’s imports from China also included ready-made garments worth 28.08 billion rupees, machinery and spare parts valued at 23.90 billion rupees, textiles amounting to 21.97 billion rupees, and electrical equipment at 21.34 billion rupees, the report stated.

China continues to be Nepal’s second-largest trade partner, trailing only India. (1 Nepali rupee equals 0.007125 U.S. dollar)

MENAFN25082025000045017169ID1109969767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search