Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From August 18 To August 22, 2025

from August 18 to August 22, 2025 Saint-Cloud, August 25, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from August 18 to August 22, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/18/2025 FR0012435121 14,878 25.4681 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/18/2025 FR0012435121 4,012 25.3840 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/19/2025 FR0012435121 16,975 25.5500 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/19/2025 FR0012435121 4,025 25.5210 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/20/2025 FR0012435121 17,323 25.5320 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/20/2025 FR0012435121 4,727 25.5106 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/21/2025 FR0012435121 14,670 25.3867 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/21/2025 FR0012435121 12,000 25.2784 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/22/2025 FR0012435121 18,711 25.4725 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/22/2025 FR0012435121 818 25.3873 DXE Total 108,139 25.4600



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

