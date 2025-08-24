Egypt Achieves 80% Pharmaceutical Self-Sufficiency As Pharmaconex 2025 Opens In Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt continues to assert its leadership in the regional pharmaceutical industry, producing approximately 80% of its own pharmaceutical needs through over 170 licensed factories, which together produce more than 150 million medicine packs annually. This milestone was underscored as the 12th edition of Pharmaconex, the region's premier pharmaceutical exhibition, kicked off today at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo.

The country's pharmaceutical exports reached $1.5bn in 2024/2025, with an ambitious target of $3bn by 2030. Meanwhile, the domestic market is expected to grow from $3.1bn in 2023 to $5.2bn by 2030, according to Samar Awad, Exhibition Manager of Pharmaconex.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, alongside the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, this year's three-day exhibition, running from 1–3 September 2025, showcases Egypt's ongoing efforts to boost local manufacturing, strengthen pharmaceutical supply chains, and achieve self-sufficiency as part of the Egypt National Health Strategy 2024–2030.

Pharmaconex 2025 brings together over 350 exhibitors from 40 countries, highlighting the country's dynamic pharmaceutical ecosystem. Exhibitors include key players from across the sector, ranging from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) suppliers to manufacturers of pharmaceutical machinery.

The event features over 70 conference sessions, covering critical topics like sterile manufacturing, digital transformation in pharmaceuticals, supply chain management, pharmaceutical engineering, and quality control. Notably, the exhibition also includes a Cleanroom Technology Conference, with insights from European experts, and networking forums such as the“Women in Pharma” initiative, which promotes diversity and inclusion in the sector.

A series of executive roundtables will also explore regional cooperation and investment opportunities, with participation from public and private sector leaders, regulators, and multinational companies. These discussions aim to foster meaningful collaboration in the Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaconex 2025 is proudly sponsored by the General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in Oman (OPAZ), further strengthening Egypt's position as a central hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region.