Prisoner Exchange On Independence Day: SBU Releases Exclusive Footage
As a result, Ukrainian servicemen from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, and State Border Guard Service, as well as several civilians, were returned home. Many of them had been in captivity since 2022.Read also: Eight civilians freed from Russian captivity - Coordination Headquarters
Among those released is journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, who was abducted in the Kyiv region in March 2022.
"The life of every Ukrainian is our highest value! We continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the Ukrainian president's directive and bring all our citizens home," the SBU said.
