Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar launches landmark bachelor’s degree in Artificial Intelligence
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar - 19 August 2025: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, today announced the launch of a new undergraduate program in artificial intelligence, the first of its kind in Qatar. The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BSAI) will provide students with the sophisticated knowledge and skills to become leaders in a field that is transforming the world.
In order to bring this top-ranked degree to its Qatar campus, CMU has worked closely with Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as well as Qatar Foundation (QF), to ensure the program will contribute meaningfully to the future of Qatar and its workforce. The BSAI program directly supports the human development and economic diversification goals of Qatar by cultivating a highly skilled local talent pool in artificial intelligence.
Students enrolled in the BSAI program will benefit from the unique multi-university model of QF, which comprises branch campuses of seven international universities as well as QF’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University, together with schools and hubs of research and innovation. They will have opportunities for cross-disciplinary study and collaboration with peers and faculty at other QF partner universities, fostering a holistic understanding of how AI can be applied across a multitude of fields.
Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation, said: “Its graduates will not just have an understanding of AI; they will be equipped to shape it, drive its advancement, and harness it in a responsible and valuable way to solve to’orrow’s biggest challenges. It is a program that, once again, embodies the shared commitment of Qatar Foundation and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar to fostering innovation, providing education that aligns with societal and employment needs, and empowering our youth to be leaders, change-makers, and architects of a brighter future for Qatar, the region, and th” world.”
Michael Trick, dean of CMU“Q, said: “The launch of the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence marks a pivotal moment for Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar.
“AI is not just the future of technology, it is reshaping our world now. This program will equip a new generation of leaders from Qatar and around the world with the foundational knowledge and deep understanding to drive innovation responsibly, and guide the conversation on how this technology can best s”rve humanity.”
In 2018, Carnegie Mellon became the first university in America to offer a BSAI degree program. Ranked first by U.S. News and World Report, the curriculum is built on a foundation of mathematics, computer science, and statistics, and includes in-depth coursework in key AI areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and human-AI interaction. A strong emphasis will be placed on ethics and social responsibility, preparing graduates to navigate the complex challenges of deploying AI for social good.
About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar
For 125 years, Carnegie Mellon University has forged a path of innovation and collaboration. A private and top-ranked university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional campus borders to have a transformative, global impact.
In 2004, CMU and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East. Today, more than 450 students pursue undergraduate degrees in the growing fields of artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.
As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact of our graduates. They work at top organizations and innovative startups. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.
Qatar Foundat–on – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential
Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.
QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of know–edge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.
This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of t’e world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons’within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.
With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progres– – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.
