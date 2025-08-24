Ukrainian Forces Encircle Russian Troops Near Dobropillia, Situation Stabilizing
He clarified that the situation is most tense in these sectors, while it is somewhat calmer in others.
“Their ambitious goal is to gain control over the outskirts of Pokrovsk and apply pressure toward Dnipropetrovsk region,” the Spokesperson noted.
According to him, in the Pokrovsk agglomeration there have also been recorded cases of the enemy disguising themselves in Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms or civilian clothing.
In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Russian occupation forces control only the western part of the town. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. A similar situation is seen in Toretsk: the enemy has occupied a significant part of the town but does not have full control.
“The situation there is difficult, but it is also complicated for the Russians: their hopes of quickly capturing the town have not materialized,” Trehubov stressed.
Near Dobropillia, he said,“the enemy is encircled and being eliminated. The main threat has been suppressed, but the situation there is far from simple.”
“At present, the situation along the entire line of contact is not easy, because the balance of forces and resources is not in our favor, primarily in terms of manpower,” Trehubov added.Read also: War update: 179 clashes on frontline, Pokrovsk sector most intense
As reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi earlier stated that Russian troops were intensifying offensive actions in the north of Donetsk region, particularly in the Lyman sector. According to him, Ukrainian units there are engaged in heavy defensive battles against numerically superior Russian forces, repelling their assaults while also conducting active counter-actions.
