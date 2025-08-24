403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, S. Korea Leaders Agree To Develop Stable, Future-Oriented Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung have agreed to develop stable and future-oriented relations between their two countries, public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday.
At their summit in Tokyo on Saturday, Ishiba and Lee confirmed that their countries, together with the US, will work closely to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea, the two leaders also agreed to establish a framework for consultation to find solutions to common social and economic issues such as declining birthrates and anti-disaster measures.
Ishiba said the two countries agreed to steadily improve relations based on the positive foundation which has been built since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1965.
For his part, Lee emphasized that South Korea and Japan are neighboring countries, and that they are inseparable partners who should cooperate closely for peace and prosperity.
Additionally, Ishiba referred to import restrictions imposed by South Korea on some Japanese marine products and conveyed his intention to communicate with Seoul based on scientific grounds.
On Sunday, President Lee also met former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who chairs the Japan-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship League, and agreed to enhance bilateral exchanges in various fields including economy and culture, NHK said, this was President Lee's first visit to Japan since taking office in June.
The discussion also touched on regional security, and the two sides shared views on the increasingly uncertain security environment in Northeast Asia and affirmed the importance of strengthening trilateral cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the US. (end)
mk
At their summit in Tokyo on Saturday, Ishiba and Lee confirmed that their countries, together with the US, will work closely to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea, the two leaders also agreed to establish a framework for consultation to find solutions to common social and economic issues such as declining birthrates and anti-disaster measures.
Ishiba said the two countries agreed to steadily improve relations based on the positive foundation which has been built since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1965.
For his part, Lee emphasized that South Korea and Japan are neighboring countries, and that they are inseparable partners who should cooperate closely for peace and prosperity.
Additionally, Ishiba referred to import restrictions imposed by South Korea on some Japanese marine products and conveyed his intention to communicate with Seoul based on scientific grounds.
On Sunday, President Lee also met former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who chairs the Japan-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship League, and agreed to enhance bilateral exchanges in various fields including economy and culture, NHK said, this was President Lee's first visit to Japan since taking office in June.
The discussion also touched on regional security, and the two sides shared views on the increasingly uncertain security environment in Northeast Asia and affirmed the importance of strengthening trilateral cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the US. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment