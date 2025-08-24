Rajnath Singh's Aircraft Returns To Delhi After Mid-Air Snag On Way To Jammu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's aircraft, which was on its way from New Delhi to Jammu, had to turn back midway on Saturday after developing a technical snag. He was traveling to review the situation in cloudburst-hit Chashoti village in Kishtwar district. Officials reportedly confirmed that Singh will now proceed to Jammu in another aircraft and is expected to arrive shortly. He is scheduled to carry out an aerial survey and review rescue and relief operations.

Singh accompanied by MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, was also onboard the aircraft. Both leaders will continue with their planned visit to assess the damage and meet rescue teams.

Cloudburst leaves many missing

The Kishtwar cloudburst has caused large-scale destruction. At least 32 people remain missing, while several homes have been washed away. The Defence Minister is expected to meet officials and take stock of rescue efforts on the ground.

