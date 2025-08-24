Rajnath Singh's Aircraft Returns To Delhi After Mid-Air Snag On Way To Jammu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's aircraft, which was on its way from New Delhi to Jammu, had to turn back midway on Saturday after developing a technical snag. He was traveling to review the situation in cloudburst-hit Chashoti village in Kishtwar district. Officials reportedly confirmed that Singh will now proceed to Jammu in another aircraft and is expected to arrive shortly. He is scheduled to carry out an aerial survey and review rescue and relief operations.
Singh accompanied by MoS Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, was also onboard the aircraft. Both leaders will continue with their planned visit to assess the damage and meet rescue teams.
Cloudburst leaves many missing
The Kishtwar cloudburst has caused large-scale destruction. At least 32 people remain missing, while several homes have been washed away. The Defence Minister is expected to meet officials and take stock of rescue efforts on the ground.
(With inputs from Anish Singh and ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment