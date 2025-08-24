UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Prince Fahd's Mother

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud over death of the mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also wrote their condolences to the Saudi king.

A similar message of sympathy was sent by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah.

