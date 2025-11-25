Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Proposes Constructive Changes To U.S. Peace Plan Starmer

Ukraine Proposes Constructive Changes To U.S. Peace Plan Starmer


2025-11-25 03:19:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sky News reported this in an article.

"I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, Volodymyr is indicating, can be accepted," Starmer said.

He noted that the Coalition of the Willing must prepare a plan and funding for Ukraine's future Armed Forces so that the country can defend itself.

Read also: Zelensky, Starmer coordinate positions ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting

"I urge colleagues on the call this afternoon to firm up their national commitments, because we need to ensure we have got the most robust capability, the most robust plans, on the table," Starmer said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 25, ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, President Volodymyr Zelensky coordinated next steps with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN25112025000193011044ID1110397353



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search