Ukraine Proposes Constructive Changes To U.S. Peace Plan Starmer
"I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, Volodymyr is indicating, can be accepted," Starmer said.
He noted that the Coalition of the Willing must prepare a plan and funding for Ukraine's future Armed Forces so that the country can defend itself.Read also: Zelensky, Starmer coordinate positions ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting
"I urge colleagues on the call this afternoon to firm up their national commitments, because we need to ensure we have got the most robust capability, the most robust plans, on the table," Starmer said.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 25, ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, President Volodymyr Zelensky coordinated next steps with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
