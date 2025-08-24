India To Manufacture Fifth-Generation Jet Engines Indigenously In Partnership With French Firm

MENAFN - KNN India)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced at the World Leaders Forum on Friday that India will manufacture fifth-generation jet engines indigenously through a collaboration with French aerospace company Safran, according to an official statement.

The partnership between Safran and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) encompasses the production of engines for advanced light helicopters along with automatic flight control systems.

The companies have established a joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt., to develop a new high-power engine for India's 13-tonne Multi-Role Helicopter, which is expected to replace the Indian Air Force's Russian Mi-17 helicopters.

The collaboration also extends to developing engines for the naval variant, designated as the 'Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter,' intended for anti-submarine warfare operations.

Singh highlighted other significant indigenous defence achievements, including HAL's recent order worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, supplementing an earlier contract for 83 aircraft valued at Rs 48,000 crore.

"Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. We have also taken steps towards making fifth generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India," the Defence Minister stated.

The government has released five positive indigenisation lists encompassing 509 platforms, systems and weapons that will be mandatorily manufactured domestically.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings have issued their own indigenisation lists covering over 5,000 strategically important sub-systems, spares and components.

Additionally, 75 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget has been reserved for Indian companies.

Singh outlined ambitious export targets, with the government aiming to achieve Rs 30,000 crore in defence exports by 2025 and Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

He noted the remarkable growth in defence exports, which have increased nearly 35-fold over the past decade from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25. Indian defence products are now exported to nearly 100 countries worldwide.

(KNN Bureau)