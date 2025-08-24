Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Predicated In 11 Provinces
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) has predicated heavy rains and flash floods in 11 provinces of the country.
In a statement, MoTCA said heavy rainfall and flash floods with thunderstorm and lightning will likely lash Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Ghazni and Maidan Wardak provinces tomorrow (Sunday).
The amount of rainfall in different places is expected to be between 10 and 30 millimeters, MoTCA added.
The ministry also said strong winds accompanied by dust storms are also expected in the south-eastern, western and central provinces, with speeds ranging from 50 to 80 kilometres per hour in some areas.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment