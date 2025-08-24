403
Netanyahu Commits to Gaza Reoccupation to Survive
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains steadfast in his commitment to reassert control over Gaza, according to reports from a local news outlet.
Security officials caution that if such an operation does not proceed, it may hasten the disintegration of his governing alliance.
According to the news outlet, an unidentified military insider stated that Netanyahu is “insisting on moving forward with the offensive Gideon’s Chariots 2.”
The source emphasized the political necessity of the campaign, explaining that Netanyahu recognizes the government’s stability is contingent upon carrying out this military initiative. Without it, the administration “will fall apart.”
Members of the far-right bloc, particularly National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have issued ultimatums, threatening to abandon Netanyahu’s coalition if he consents to any ceasefire arrangement in Gaza.
The Israeli military operation in the region is nearing its 23rd month.
Concerning ongoing negotiations for a hostage release, the same military official noted that Israel is “negotiating according to the plan of (US Middle East envoy) Steve Witkoff two weeks ago to release some captives without ending the war.”
Recent developments have shifted the conversation. The source mentioned that now that Hamas has accepted all of Israel’s stipulations—including the safe return of ten hostages—"Tel Aviv is speaking differently about a comprehensive agreement.”
The military official further explained that the Israeli armed forces are making serious preparations for a renewed combat phase.
This includes the phased mobilization of reserve troops beginning on September 2, after the summer holidays, to signal the military’s intention to carry out the remainder of the campaign.
