Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MSMECCII Delegation Meets Minister For New And Renewable Energy

MSMECCII Delegation Meets Minister For New And Renewable Energy


2025-08-23 02:09:50
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2025 – A high-profile delegation from the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (MSMECCII) called on Hon'ble Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, to formally invite him to the forthcoming National Conference on Renewable Energy scheduled to take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The delegation was led by Dr. Indrajit Ghosh, Chairman of MSMECCII, and included distinguished members: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Patron of MSMECCII, Ravi Agarwal, Patron, AIPIA, Dr. Bhupesh Sharma, Director – Startups, Shriram Institute for Industrial Research and Ms. Sagarika Ghosh, Director, MSMECCII.

The delegation shared insights about the objectives of the upcoming conference, which aims to bring together leaders from government, industry, startups, and academia to explore innovative pathways for advancing India's renewable energy goals and MSME participation in the green economy.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who has consistently advocated for sustainability through media and education, emphasized the role of the creative industries and startups in supporting India's mission for a clean energy future.“Renewable energy is not just a sector, it is a movement. This conference will serve as a confluence of innovation, policy, and people,” he noted.

The Hon'ble Minister appreciated the efforts of MSMECCII in promoting clean energy among MSMEs and expressed his support for the initiative. He assured the delegation of his keen interest in participating in the event at Vigyan Bhawan.

The upcoming conference is expected to serve as a milestone in strengthening public-private partnerships, encouraging MSMEs to adopt sustainable practices, and propelling India closer to its ambitious renewable energy targets.

Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN23082025003198003206ID1109965792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search