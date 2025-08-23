403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MSMECCII Delegation Meets Minister For New And Renewable Energy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2025 – A high-profile delegation from the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (MSMECCII) called on Hon'ble Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, to formally invite him to the forthcoming National Conference on Renewable Energy scheduled to take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
The delegation was led by Dr. Indrajit Ghosh, Chairman of MSMECCII, and included distinguished members: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Patron of MSMECCII, Ravi Agarwal, Patron, AIPIA, Dr. Bhupesh Sharma, Director – Startups, Shriram Institute for Industrial Research and Ms. Sagarika Ghosh, Director, MSMECCII.
The delegation shared insights about the objectives of the upcoming conference, which aims to bring together leaders from government, industry, startups, and academia to explore innovative pathways for advancing India's renewable energy goals and MSME participation in the green economy.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who has consistently advocated for sustainability through media and education, emphasized the role of the creative industries and startups in supporting India's mission for a clean energy future.“Renewable energy is not just a sector, it is a movement. This conference will serve as a confluence of innovation, policy, and people,” he noted.
The Hon'ble Minister appreciated the efforts of MSMECCII in promoting clean energy among MSMEs and expressed his support for the initiative. He assured the delegation of his keen interest in participating in the event at Vigyan Bhawan.
The upcoming conference is expected to serve as a milestone in strengthening public-private partnerships, encouraging MSMEs to adopt sustainable practices, and propelling India closer to its ambitious renewable energy targets.
The delegation was led by Dr. Indrajit Ghosh, Chairman of MSMECCII, and included distinguished members: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Patron of MSMECCII, Ravi Agarwal, Patron, AIPIA, Dr. Bhupesh Sharma, Director – Startups, Shriram Institute for Industrial Research and Ms. Sagarika Ghosh, Director, MSMECCII.
The delegation shared insights about the objectives of the upcoming conference, which aims to bring together leaders from government, industry, startups, and academia to explore innovative pathways for advancing India's renewable energy goals and MSME participation in the green economy.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who has consistently advocated for sustainability through media and education, emphasized the role of the creative industries and startups in supporting India's mission for a clean energy future.“Renewable energy is not just a sector, it is a movement. This conference will serve as a confluence of innovation, policy, and people,” he noted.
The Hon'ble Minister appreciated the efforts of MSMECCII in promoting clean energy among MSMEs and expressed his support for the initiative. He assured the delegation of his keen interest in participating in the event at Vigyan Bhawan.
The upcoming conference is expected to serve as a milestone in strengthening public-private partnerships, encouraging MSMEs to adopt sustainable practices, and propelling India closer to its ambitious renewable energy targets.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment