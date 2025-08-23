Mexican President Once Again Rejects US Military Intervention In Drug War

MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Aug 23 (IANS) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has once again rejected any US military intervention in cracking down on the country's drug cartels, reiterating Mexico's sovereignty.

Mexico "is free, independent, and sovereign" and will not allow any foreign government to violate its autonomy, she told a daily news conference in Mexico City on Friday.

Her comments came in response to remarks made by US Drug Enforcement Administration chief Terry Cole when speaking to Fox News that his agency would back a US presidential decision to attack Mexican drug cartels.

"That will not happen," Sheinbaum said. "Mexico has great strength -- from our people and from what we represent as a government of the people. Any attempt will be met with national unity."

Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected a US military intervention in the country's drug war, a prospect threatened by US President Donald Trump, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this month, US media reports said that Trump signed a secret order authorising military actions against drug cartels designated as terrorist organisations in Latin America.

Additionally, Sheinbaum also stated that US migration policies were responsible for a decrease in July remittances sent home by Mexicans living in the United States.

Sheinbaum said remittances dropped 16 per cent from June to July and are down by about 5 per cent so far in 2025, back to 2022 levels.

"Remittances increased substantially in 2023 and even more in 2024. Now we are at levels similar to 2022," she said.

"What explains this? Above all, the policies the United States has imposed on our migrant brothers and sisters," she added.

Sheinbaum said her government, along with Mexico's central bank, is assessing the impact of the decline in remittances and considering measures to protect Mexican families reliant on the funds.

Sheinbaum stressed that the situation does not pose a risk to Mexico's overall economy.

The US is expected to impose a 1 per cent tax on outbound remittances starting in 2026. The Mexican government has announced a special program to reimburse the tax on cash transfers from migrants.

Mexico received 62.5 billion US dollars in remittances in 2024 from about 8 million Mexicans living in the US, official data showed.

Experts warn that higher costs could push undocumented migrants to turn to informal channels to send money, potentially boosting the irregular market.