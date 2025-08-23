Border Guards Neutralize Russian Cannon, Mortar, And Machine Gun Near Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported the news and posted the relevant video.

The border guards also destroyed two cars and elements of the communication and control system of the drones of the Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck again at the oil pumping station of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the city of Unecha , Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Photo: State Border Guard Service