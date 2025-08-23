Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Neutralize Russian Cannon, Mortar, And Machine Gun Near Vovchansk

2025-08-23 12:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported the news and posted the relevant video.

The border guards also destroyed two cars and elements of the communication and control system of the drones of the Russian invaders.

Read also: Russia targeted U.S.-owned Flex enterprise in Mukachevo to discourage investment – ISW

As reported by Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck again at the oil pumping station of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the city of Unecha , Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Photo: State Border Guard Service

