UAE Condemns New Israeli Settlement Plan In West Bank, Military Operations In Gaza

UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the new Israeli settlement plan in the occupied West Bank and the continuation of large-scale military operations in Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that these practices constitute serious violations of international law and legitimacy resolutions.

They also seriously undermine regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace and establishing an independent Palestinian state, the statement added.

The Emirates warned of the disastrous consequences of the continued aggression, including the resulting escalation of human suffering and the threat to the security and stability of the region.

The UAE reiterated its call for an immediate halt to settlement activity and military operations, and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in halting these violations and working to launch a serious political process leading to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on international legitimacy resolutions