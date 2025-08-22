Understanding DUI Testing: Barton DUI Law Breaks Down Breathalyzer And Field Test Science

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Thomas Barton"Barton DUI Law releases a comprehensive breakdown of DUI testing, clarifying how breathalyzer and field sobriety tests work and exposing their limitations. From calibration requirements to error-prone subjective evaluations, the guide helps Georgia drivers better understand and challenge DUI evidence. Learn more at bartonduilaw.

Stockbridge, GA - August 22, 2025 - Barton DUI Law, a leading DUI defense firm in Georgia, today announces the release of a new in-depth guide designed to help the public understand the science and limitations behind common DUI testing methods. The guide explains how breathalyzer and field sobriety tests are administered, their inherent flaws, and how they can be challenged in court. The resource is now available at .

Exposing the Reality Behind DUI Tests

Many drivers believe that breathalyzer and field sobriety tests are foolproof indicators of impairment. Barton DUI Law's guide addresses key misconceptions by highlighting how these tools can be unreliable, especially when misused or improperly applied.

Breathalyzer Accuracy Depends on Calibration and Proper Use

In Georgia, chemical testing conducted via breathalyzer devices must adhere to strict calibration and operation procedures to produce admissible evidence. Improperly maintained machines or unqualified operators can skew results and render test data unreliable.

Subjective and Error-Prone Field Sobriety Tests

Alcohol impairment may be inferred from performance in standardized field tests like the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk and Turn, and One Leg Stand tests. However, research shows these evaluations carry accuracy margins of just 65 to 77 percent under ideal conditions. In real-life scenarios impacted by medical conditions, age, weather, uneven surfaces, or nervousness results are significantly less reliable.

This guide empowers drivers by demystifying how these tests work and how they often do not.

Tools to Challenge Unreliable DUI Evidence

Barton DUI Law emphasizes that inaccurate or improperly conducted tests can and should be challenged. Key strategies highlighted include:



Checking calibration logs and operator certification to contest breathalyzer accuracy.

Scrutinizing test conditions, instruction accuracy, officer training, and presence of medical factors in field sobriety evaluations. Asserting legal rights such as refusing non-mandatory field tests and leveraging Georgia's implied consent and administrative strategy timelines.

Educating and Empowering Georgia Drivers

“As DUI defense attorneys, one of our most important roles is educating community members about how unreliable test results can impact their cases,” said the lead attorney at Barton DUI Law.“Understanding the science and law behind these tests helps people know when to challenge them and protect their future.”

This guide is written clearly for the public, especially for those newly navigating DUI charges. It serves as both a defense primer and an educational tool, offering actionable insights in case of arrest.

About Barton DUI Law

Located in McDonough, Georgia, Barton DUI Law specializes in DUI and criminal defense across metro Atlanta and surrounding counties. With years of courtroom experience and in-depth knowledge of Georgia DUI statutes, they offer personalized legal strategies ranging from challenging faulty test results to pursuing license defense and dismissal options.

For the full guide and more resources on DUI defense, visit .