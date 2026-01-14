Trump Reverses Nutrition Rules, Signs Bill Restoring Whole Milk

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law, reversing long-standing school nutrition rules and restoring whole milk to cafeterias across the United States.

Trump on Wednesday (local time) said it was the first bill signing of the new year. He said the law would ensure that“millions of school-aged children have access to high-quality milk.” He also said it would help dairy farmers who have pushed for the change for years.

“As it currently stands, schools participating in the National School Lunch Program are only able to offer students low or nonfat milk options,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“With this legislation, schools will finally be able to expand their offerings to include nutritious whole milk,” he said.

The law also removes a requirement for parents. They will no longer need a doctor's written note to request milk substitutes for children with dairy intolerance.

Trump said the earlier rule was“rather ridiculous.” He said parents should decide what is best for their children.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said implementation would move quickly. She said the US Department of Agriculture would issue guidance right away. Rulemaking would begin immediately.

“It should just take a few weeks, and then the milk starts moving in,” she said.

Rollins said dairy farmers from across the country attended the signing. They included small family farms and large operations. She said the law fits into a broader push to strengthen rural America. She cited higher dairy exports and expanded market access.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the law corrects years of flawed policy.“For years, Washington treated fat, especially saturated fat, as the enemy,” he said.“Science has never shown that whole milk harms children.”

Kennedy said milk consumption fell after whole milk was removed from schools more than a decade ago. He said children did not turn to healthier drinks. Instead, they chose sugary and caffeinated beverages.“Removing whole milk did not improve health; it damaged it,” he said.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also backed the change. The former neurosurgeon said whole milk supports brain development and physical growth.

“Whole milk is a wonderful beverage,” he said.“As a neurosurgeon, the thing I really like is what it does for the brain,” he added.

Democratic Senator Peter Welch of Vermont said dairy farmers are vital to rural communities. He said access to whole milk helps children and local economies. Republican lawmakers said the earlier policy hurt milk consumption and rural areas.

Parents and farmers spoke during the ceremony. They said many children rejected skim milk at school. They said students often turned to sweetened drinks instead.

Dairy farmers said the change would raise demand and support family-run farms. Several speakers said the issue had taken about 15 years to resolve.

Rollins said the law aligns with updated dietary guidelines and a revised food pyramid. Both emphasise what officials call“real food.” Under the new law, schools will be able to offer whole, reduced-fat, low-fat or fat-free milk. Options may be flavoured or unflavoured, organic or conventional.

The return of whole milk marks a clear shift in federal nutrition policy. It ends a long debate over fat in children's diets. It also restores a staple long supported by dairy farmers and many parents.