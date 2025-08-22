Gaya Ji: PM Modi Hands Over Pucca House Keys To People PMAY Beneficiaries Elated

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore in Bodh Gaya on Friday and also gave the gift of concrete houses to about 16,000 beneficiaries of Gaya ji, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The occasion saw PM Modi personally handing over the keys of the 'pucca houses' to PMAY beneficiaries, leaving them delighted and elated.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS about the experience and also shared their gratitude to PM Modi for extending the benefits of the scheme to them.

Beneficiary Ranju Devi, who earlier lived in a mud house, said, "Now my permanent house has been built. While handing over the keys, PM Modi asked me if I had built a permanent house. I replied yes. Then he asked if I was happy, to which I replied yes again. I am very happy."

Ranju Devi, another beneficiary, said her dream was fulfilled after receiving the house keys from the Prime Minister, and she is deeply grateful to him.

Reena Devi told IANS, "PM Modi asked me what I did with the money? I said I built a house. He told me it was very good. Then he asked if I had any problems, and I said no."

Mustaini Khatun, sharing her joy over getting pucca house keys, said, "PM Modi asked me if I got the money? Did you build the house? I said, Yes sir, it's done. I like every work done by the Prime Minister."

Divyang beneficiary Ranjit also shared his excitement, saying, "Earlier, I had a kuccha house, but now I have got a pucca house. It was great to meet PM Modi. He gave me the keys to the house."

District Rural Development Agency Manager Rakesh Ranjan said, "16,000 beneficiaries received the benefits under PMAY. Out of these, five beneficiaries were selected to whom the keys were symbolically handed over by the Prime Minister. These included three beneficiaries from the rural PMAY scheme and two beneficiaries from the urban one."