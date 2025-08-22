Knapsack Creative Unveils Brand Refresh And Redesigned Website To Elevate Client Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Knapsack Creative, a leading Squarespace design agency , is pleased to unveil its bold new brand identity and fully redesigned website, showcasing the agency's evolution and its dedication to delivering cutting-edge digital experiences. The refresh brings a refined visual style, enhanced functionality, and a more intuitive way for visitors to explore the agency's capabilities and track record of client success.For over a decade, Knapsack has built more than 1,000 high-performing, custom Squarespace websites for service-based businesses. Known for its ability to deliver full-agency services in a market dominated by smaller freelance operations, the company offers advanced SEO solutions , robust ongoing optimization, and deeply personalized design experiences.At its core, the rebrand and website overhaul involved upgrading to Squarespace version 7.1, introducing enhanced SEO to improve visibility, expanding the service portfolio presentation, and creating a refined, intuitive user interface. Nearly 400 pages were redesigned, reorganized, and optimized for search, complemented by a bold new logo and visual identity.“Our redesign is more than a visual upgrade; it's a true reflection of our identity and the high standards we bring to every project,” says Brandon Duensing, co-owner of Knapsack Creative.“Much like a Michelin-starred chef curates every detail to create a memorable guest experience, we've approached this transformation with precision, creativity, and a deep focus on what will best serve our clients.”Visitors to the new site will find a streamlined structure that improves navigation, a more engaging presentation of Knapsack Creative's process, including its unique Live Design Day TM method, and an expanded showcase of client success stories. The redesigned platform reinforces the company's commitment to long-term client growth, rather than short-term gains, with an emphasis on sustainable strategies and genuine engagement.Knapsack Creative's reputation for delivering quality work, particularly its specialized Storybrand websites , is matched by its commitment to integrity, thoughtful client experiences, and strategic innovation. The refreshed site is positioned not just as a portfolio but as a statement of the team's dedication to meaningful work, inspiring outcomes, and lasting results.For more information and to view the company's new website, please visit .About Knapsack CreativeFounded over 13 years ago and now part of Acquire Online Portfolio, Knapsack Creative is a premier Platinum Partner with Squarespace. Co-owned by Brandon Duensing and Lindsay Duensing, the agency leverages over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience spanning hospitality, marketing, and finance. Specializing in custom Squarespace websites, SEO, paid advertising, and social media services, Knapsack Creative provides clients with a full-agency experience - from brand development to scalable growth strategies. The agency's award-winning team has delivered over 1,000 websites, making it a leading choice for small business owners seeking service-based and e-commerce solutions that deliver exceptional performance.

