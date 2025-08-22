Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka-One Injured, Gas Distribution Station Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, reported this on Facebook .

“As a result of enemy shelling in Kostiantynivka, a gas distribution station operated by the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine was damaged. Due to multiple breaches, it was impossible to maintain pressure in the city's gas supply system, resulting in a complete shutdown of gas distribution to residents,” Horbunov wrote.

Earlier, he had reported that Russian forces used strike FPV drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs in the attack, injuring a civilian and damaging homes and infrastructure.

“Beginning in the early hours of August 22, Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Kostiantynivka. The shelling continued for several hours and caused significant destruction to civilian infrastructure... One civilian was injured,” Horbunov stated.

He added that damage was recorded to private homes, apartment buildings, a local shop, the Ukrposhta building, and the city's gas pipeline.

According to Horbunov, restoring gas supply in the city is currently not possible.

“Given the security situation in the city, the inability of emergency services to respond promptly to contain and resolve hazards, a shortage of personnel, and the lack of safety guarantees for workers, it is currently not possible to resume gas supply in Kostiantynivka,” the statement reads.

The head of the military administration once again urged residents to prioritize their safety and that of their loved ones, and to evacuate.

As previously reported, Russian forces injured two residents of the Donetsk region on August 21.

Photo credit: Serhii Horbunov / Facebook