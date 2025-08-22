Gosharpener Conducts Training For Its August Toolkit - Awaken August: Powering Hearts, Minds

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 22, 2025 2:48 am - GoSharpener is India's leading youth sustainability platform, transforming schools and students into eco-leaders through gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG-aligned challenges.

New Delhi, India – [20-08-2025] – GoSharpener, India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform, continues its commitment to eco-conscious education by conducting training sessions for its August Toolkit. These sessions are designed to support schools, teachers, and students in effectively implementing hands-on sustainability activities that build awareness, empathy, and national pride.

This month's theme,“Awaken August: Powering Hearts, Minds & the Planet”, focuses on meaningful observances that inspire young changemakers:

Indian Akshay Urja Day – Promoting renewable energy and a pollution-free future.

World Humanitarian Day – Encouraging compassion, kindness, and emotional well-being.

Indian Independence Day – Honoring freedom fighters and reinforcing national pride.

World Elephant Day – Advocating compassion towards wildlife and discouraging harmful practices like elephant rides or ivory use.

Hands-On Support for Schools

GoSharpener believes that simply launching a toolkit is not enough. By visiting schools, understanding their challenges, and listening to their success stories, the team ensures that each activity creates real impact. The feedback loop helps in refining and designing the next month's toolkit to be even more practical and effective.

Teachers and students have shown great appreciation for these simple, sustainable activities, and the quantified impact reported by schools continues to motivate GoSharpener to innovate further.

Celebrating UN Days with Purpose

Ahead of each UN-recognized day, GoSharpener campaigns are sent to schools as reminders, encouraging active and mindful participation. Schools that successfully complete their activities are awarded and their achievements are added to their Impact Profiles.

Voices from GoSharpener

“We take full responsibility for the toolkit, from its inception to its execution. Every step is guided by feedback, ensuring each action is rewarding,” said Prateek Kumar, Co-founder, GoSharpener.

“Our prime objective is to design sustainable activity toolkits for schools and students. These toolkits inculcate eco-conscious practices and contribute to improving India's global SDG ranking,” added Ankit Kapoor, Co-founder, GoSharpener.