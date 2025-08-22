Animal Disinfectants Market Expected To Rise At 6.28% CAGR During 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The global animal disinfectants market size reached USD 3.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28% during 2025-2033. The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, coupled with the expanding livestock population, will stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period.The animal disinfectants market in 2025 is expanding as cattle and poultry producers, veterinarians, and pet owners place an increasing value on biosecurity and infection control. Animal disinfectants-products designed to eliminate or reduce pathogens in farm structures, veterinary hospitals, kennels, and pet-care facilities-are now the focal point of animal health programs. The demand is rising since disease control directly affects animal welfare, farm productivity, and public health.

One of the main drivers in 2025 is a need to prevent outbreaks of contagious animal disease. Recent history has demonstrated just how quickly disease can propagate in dense farming, resulting in more hygiene practice and routine disinfection procedures. Associations and governments are encouraging consistent biosecurity practices, which contributes to sales of effective disinfectants for boot baths, surface, equipment cleaning, and transport vehicle. In the meantime, fear of zoonotic disease keeps farm-to-fork hygiene on policy agendas.

Safety and sustainability concerns are guiding product formulation. Buyers are looking for effective and environmentally friendly disinfectants with reduced toxicity to labor and animals. This has led to formulations such as hydrogen peroxide-peracetic acid blends, stabilized hydrogen peroxide, botanically derived actives, and upgraded quaternary ammonium compounds with less residue. Demonstrated efficacy against broad-spectrum bacteria, viruses, and fungi is a priority for manufacturers while offering safer handling and reduced environmental imprints.

Smarter Application Technology

New application technologies are transforming how disinfectants are used in farms, hatcheries, and veterinary facilities:



Foggers, automated sprayers, and surface coating systems provide more consistent and efficient coverage.

UV-C disinfection and integrated sanitation systems are increasingly applied to equipment and air treatment in enclosed areas. Advanced dosing systems and pre-mix formulations simplify compliance with cleaning protocols by reducing human error.

These innovations improve effectiveness, save time, and support stricter hygiene standards across animal health sectors.

Evolving Market Access and Distribution

Access to disinfectants is expanding, supported by new business models and partnerships:



Online purchasing is becoming more common.

Bundled biosecurity service packages simplify procurement for farms and animal service providers. Joint ventures between veterinary distributors and disinfectant companies enhance reach, particularly for small-scale and urban markets.

Regulatory compliance remains a key factor, with companies that demonstrate validated efficacy and label approval building stronger buyer trust.

Animal Disinfectants Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Type:



Iodine

Lactic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Phenolic Acid

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate

Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorohexidine

Chlorine Glycolic Acid

Market Segmentation by Form:



Liquid Powder

Market Segmentation by Application:



Dairy Cleaning

Swine

Poultry

Equine

Dairy and Ruminants Aquaculture

Regional Analysis:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Albert Kerbl GmbH

CID LINES NV (Ecolab Company)

DeLaval Inc.

Evans Vanodine International plc

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Kersia Group

Lanxess

Neogen Corporation

Sanosil AG Sunways Bioscience Ltd.

