Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Betrays Good Friend Shehbaz Badesha, Gets Him In Major Trouble


2025-09-17 02:15:20
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha was seen in a mysterious mood as he pulled off a prank that initially appeared to be harmless on his fellow housemates.

Known for his humour and fun antics, Shehbaz decided to hide several personal and important items belonging to contestants, creating a wave of confusion and irritation inside the BB19 house. Shehbaz, along with Amaal Mallik supporting the prank, hid personal belongings and food ingredients and ensured that the house was left confused for hours.

However, when Shehbaz confided in his close friend Neelam Giri about being the mastermind behind the mischief, his prank instantly fell flat and let the cat out of the bag. Much to his disappointment, Neelam went ahead and revealed the entire truth to the housemaids. The revelation caused chaos in the house as contestants turned on Shehbaz and got mad at him.

The housemates demanded completely boycotting Shehbaz, nominating him and even denying him food. A visibly upset Shehbaz Badesha was seen expressing to Zeishan Quadri how he felt betrayed and backstabbed by good friend Neelam Giri. But Neelam Giri absolutely did not pay heed to Shehbaz and stood firm on her ground.

She said that she would not support anything if she feels it is wrong, even if it is a prank. Despite Shehbaz's repeated insistence that it was just a prank, Neelam remained firm in her stance, paying no heed to his disappointment as a friend. Hell turned loose when Zeishan Quadri supported Shehbaz in his fun prank.

He went against every housemate who was wronging Shehbaz and asked them to not cross their lines. Shehbaz apologised to everybody, but Baseer Ali, Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj were in no mood to forgive him.

