Qatar Strongly Condemns Large-Scale Israeli Ground Offensive To Seize Control Of Gaza
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns, in the strongest terms, the large-scale ground assault launched by the Israeli occupation to seize control of Gaza. It considers it an extension of the war of genocide against the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of international law.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the Israeli occupation seeks to undermine prospects for peace in the region through systematic plans that threaten regional and international peace and security, including its brutal genocidal war on Gaza and its settlement, colonial, and racist policies rooted in arrogance, aggression, and treachery. The Ministry stresses that this requires decisive international solidarity to compel Israel to comply with international legitimacy resolutions.
The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm and permanent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
