Sustainable Biofuels & E-Fuels Market Report 2026-2036 Algae Biofuels, Green Ammonia, And Carbon Capture Highlight Next Wave Of Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report explores market dynamics, technologies, and policies, analyzing biofuels and e-fuels industries. It covers technological innovations, production pathways, and offers insights into regional developments and competitive strategies. The comprehensive report profiles over 230 companies and discusses emerging technologies, making it a definitive resource for stakeholders in the sustainable fuels sector.

The global sustainable biofuels and e-fuels market represents one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in the energy transition landscape, driven by urgent decarbonization imperatives and ambitious net-zero commitments worldwide. The traditional biofuels segment continues to dominate the sustainable fuels landscape. Advanced biofuels are experiencing particularly strong growth, with renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) leading the charge. E-fuels represent the fastest-growing segment within sustainable fuels, albeit from a smaller base.

Several critical factors are propelling market growth. Environmental regulations and carbon reduction mandates are primary drivers, with over 80 countries implementing liquid biofuel policies. Policy support remains crucial, with initiatives like the EU's Renewable Energy Directive, the US Inflation Reduction Act providing USD 9.4 billion in biofuel support to 2031, and various SAF mandates driving adoption. Corporate sustainability commitments from airlines, shipping companies, and automotive manufacturers are creating substantial demand for sustainable fuel alternatives. The sector is witnessing rapid technological advancement across multiple production pathways. For biofuels, this includes second-generation technologies like pyrolysis, gasification, hydrothermal liquefaction, and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, alongside innovative feedstock utilization from waste materials and algae. E-fuel production is advancing through improvements in electrolyzers, carbon capture technologies, and power-to-liquid synthesis processes.

Despite impressive growth, significant scaling is required to meet climate targets. While renewable fuel uptake would need to nearly double by 2030 to be on track with a net zero trajectory, it is set to expand only near 20% under existing market conditions. This gap presents both challenges and opportunities, suggesting the market's potential extends far beyond current projections as supportive policies, technology costs, and infrastructure development accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation fuels.

The Global Sustainable Biofuels and E-Fuels Market 2026-2036 report provides an in-depth analysis, covering market dynamics, technological innovations, production pathways, regional developments, and strategic competitive intelligence across all major fuel categories. The report encompasses the full spectrum of sustainable fuel technologies, from conventional first-generation biofuels to advanced second and third-generation biofuels, synthetic e-fuels, and emerging fourth-generation biotechnologies.

With detailed coverage of 230+ company profiles and extensive analysis of production technologies including pyrolysis, gasification, hydrothermal liquefaction, Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, and power-to-liquid processes, this report serves as the definitive guide for stakeholders navigating the complex sustainable fuels ecosystem.

Report contents include:



Comprehensive decarbonization analysis and comparison to fossil fuels

Government policies and regulatory frameworks driving market growth

Market drivers, challenges, and sustainability assessments

Liquid biofuels market forecasts 2026-2036 by type and production

Transport decarbonization strategies and industry developments 2022-2025

Regional market analysis covering USA, EU, China, India, and Brazil

Biofuels Market Analysis



Global biofuels market overview with diesel and gasoline substitutes analysis



SWOT analysis and comparative cost analysis by biofuel type



Comprehensive feedstock analysis: first, second, third, and fourth-generation



Energy crops, agricultural residues, forestry waste, and organic waste assessment



Advanced production technologies including pyrolysis, gasification, and HTL



Biocrude oil refining, upgrading technologies, and biomethanol production

Alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) and alcohol-to-gasoline (ATG) conversion processes

Hydrocarbon Biofuels



Biodiesel market analysis by generation with production technologies



Renewable diesel vs biodiesel comparison and market dynamics



Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market with production pathways and pricing



Bio-naphtha markets, applications, and production capacity analysis



Recent market developments 2023-2025 and company activity tracking

Global consumption forecasts and price trend analysis

Alcohol Fuels & Biomass-Based Gas



Biomethanol production pathways and market applications



Bioethanol technology including cellulosic ethanol production



Biobutanol production and market positioning



Biomethane, biosyngas, and biohydrogen market analysis



Bio-LNG applications in trucks and marine transport

Carbon capture from biogas and bio-DME development

Chemical Recycling & Advanced Technologies



Plastic pyrolysis and used tire conversion to biofuels



Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic waste technologies



Gasification technologies for syngas conversion to methanol

Hydrothermal cracking and chemical recycling SWOT analysis

Electrofuels (E-Fuels) Market



E-fuel production technologies and efficiency analysis



Green hydrogen production and electrolyzer technologies



CO2 capture systems and Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies



Syngas production including RWGS and SOEC technologies



E-methane and e-methanol production pathways



Solar power integration in e-fuels production

Current and planned e-fuel production facilities analysis

Emerging Technologies & Alternative Fuels



Algae-derived biofuels including third and fourth-generation technologies



Microalgae cultivation systems and photobioreactor technologies



Green ammonia production and marine fuel applications



Biofuels from carbon capture and utilization



Bio-oils (pyrolysis oil) production and applications Refuse-derived fuels (RDF) market analysis

The report features detailed profiles of 230+ leading companies across the sustainable fuels value chain



This report provides essential strategic intelligence for energy companies, technology developers, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders seeking to understand market opportunities, competitive dynamics, and technology trends shaping the future of sustainable transportation fuels through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Decarbonization

1.2 Comparison to fossil fuels

1.3 Role in the circular economy

1.4 Government policies

1.5 Market drivers

1.6 Market challenges

1.7 Liquid biofuels market

1.8 Sustainability of biofuels

1.9 Transport decarbonization

1.10 Industry developments 2022-2025

1.11 Biofuels markets by region

1.12 Sustainability of biofuels

2 BIOFUELS

2.1 Overview

2.2 The global biofuels market

2.3 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market

2.4 Comparison of biofuel costs 2024, by type

2.5 Types

2.6 Refineries

2.7 Feedstocks

2.8 Biofuel Government policy

2.9 Advanced biofuels and production technologies

2.9.1 Introduction

2.9.2 Pyrolysis technologies

2.9.3 Gasification technologies

2.9.4 Hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technologies

2.9.5 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis

2.9.6 Biocrude oil refining & upgrading

2.9.7 Biomethanol production

2.9.8 Alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) & alcohol-to-gasoline (ATG): methanol & ethanol

3 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

3.1 Biodiesel

3.2 Renewable diesel

3.3 Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

3.4 Bio-naphtha

4 ALCOHOL FUELS

4.1 Biomethanol

4.2 Bioethanol

4.3 Biobutanol

5 BIOMASS-BASED GAS

5.1 Feedstocks

5.2 Biosyngas

5.3 Biohydrogen

5.4 Biochar in biogas production

5.5 Bio-DME

6 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS

6.1 Plastic pyrolysis

6.2 Used tires pyrolysis

6.2.1 Conversion to biofuel

6.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

6.4 Gasification

6.5 Hydrothermal cracking

6.6 SWOT analysis

7 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Green hydrogen

7.3 CO2 capture

7.4 Syngas production

7.5 E-methane

7.6 E-methanol

7.7 SWOT analysis

7.8 Production

7.9 Electrolysers

7.10 Prices

7.11 Market challenges

7.12 Companies

8 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

8.1 Third & Fourth Generation Biofuel Technologies

8.2 Technology description

8.3 CO2 capture and utilization

8.4 Conversion pathways

8.5 SWOT analysis

8.6 Production

8.7 Market challenges

8.8 Prices

8.9 Producers

9 GREEN AMMONIA

9.1 Production

9.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

9.3 SWOT analysis

9.4 Blue ammonia

9.5 Markets and applications

9.6 Prices

9.7 Estimated market demand

9.8 Companies and projects

10 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

10.1 Overview

10.2 CO2 capture from point sources

10.3 Production routes

10.4 SWOT analysis

10.5 Direct air capture (DAC)

10.6 Carbon utilization for biofuels

11 BIO-OILS (PYROLYSIS OIL)

11.1 Description

11.1.1 Advantages of bio-oils

11.2 Production

11.2.1 Biomass Pyrolysis

11.2.2 Plastic Waste Pyrolysis

11.2.3 Catalytic Pyrolysis of Plastic

11.2.4 Costs of production

11.2.5 Upgrading

11.3 Pyrolysis reactors

11.4 SWOT analysis

11.5 Applications

11.6 Bio-oil producers

11.7 Prices

12 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS (RDF)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Production

12.2.1 Production process

12.2.2 Mechanical biological treatment

12.3 Markets

13 COMPANY PROFILES (233 company profiles)

