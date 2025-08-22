U.S. Continuing Education (CE) Market Report 2025-2030 - AI, Micro-Credentials, And Chatgpt Reshaping The $95+ Billion Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Continuing Education Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Continuing Education Market was valued at USD 66.91 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 95.98 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.20%.

The continuing education market is shaped by the rapid expansion of online learning platforms, rising demand for skill-specific training, and growing collaboration between educational institutions and industry experts to deliver relevant content. Growth is further supported by government funding for workforce development, technological advancements that enhance interactivity, and stronger employer backing for continuous skill development. However, financial barriers for learners, inconsistent quality across programs, and challenges in measuring career impact remain key restraints.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Delivery Mode: The classroom learning segment accounted for the largest market share of over 41%.

By Profession: The accountants segment shows the highest growth of 7.44% during the forecast period.

By Providers: The educational institutions dominate and hold the largest market share in 2024. Growth Factor: The U.S. continuing education market is set to grow due to rising demand for professional development and a surge in industry competitiveness.

U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENT INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE

The U.S. continuing education market by delivery mode is segmented into classroom learning, e-learning, regularly schedules series, journals, and others. The classroom learning segment accounted for the largest market share of over 41%. Classroom learning remains a cornerstone of education, fostering a dynamic environment where students engage with peers and instructors in real-time. The physical presence of professionals fosters social interaction, empathy, and teamwork, crucial skills for navigating the world beyond academia.

The preference for classroom learning is declining compared with online learning. Although in the U.S., most CE learners prefer classroom learning over other methods because classroom learning increases potential skills and knowledge development under expert surveillance. In addition, face-to-face/in-person CE learning has experienced high penetration and is an accepted concept for a long back across the U.S. and the world. This significantly impacts the preference for delivery mode, with classroom learning being one of the methods experiencing high adoption by students compared with professionals.

INSIGHTS BY PROFESSION

The U.S. continuing education market by profession is categorized into healthcare workers, engineers, accountants, educators, architects, lawyers, and others. The accountants segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. The field of accounting is built on a vast knowledge base that is continuously expanding, changing, and becoming more complex. To ensure that Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) provide the quality of advice and service that their clients depend on, CPE is vital. According to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, there were 671,855 actively licensed Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) in the United States in 2024. Continuing education is essential in this field to keep up with dynamic changes in tax law, financial regulations, and ethical practices. CE is also a requirement in most jurisdictions for license renewal and professional development.

The Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) is also a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) sponsor approved by the NASBA, which also offers continuing professional education for accounting professionals. CFI has designed a program providing 254.5 hours of CPE credits that focus mostly on Excel skills, financial analysis, financial modeling, valuation, and business strategy.

INSIGHTS BY PROVIDER

Based on the provider, the educational institutions dominate and hold the largest U.S. continuing education market share in 2024. Colleges, universities, and accredited architectural schools form the backbone of continuing education by offering certificate programs, workshops, and online modules tailored for licensed professionals. These institutions provide high academic credibility, often aligned with NCARB and AIA-approved standards. Educational institutions often partner with regulatory bodies like NCARB and state licensing boards to deliver CEU (Continuing Education Unit) programs. This alignment makes them a preferred choice among licensed architects needing to meet mandatory learning credits.

In response to the evolving needs of professionals, universities are increasingly offering hybrid and online delivery methods, allowing learners to balance ongoing work with professional growth. The integration of virtual design studios, AI-assisted design simulations, and sustainability labs has enhanced engagement and relevance.

Educational institutions remain a cornerstone of the U.S. CE market, especially in architecture. Their regulatory alignment, academic integrity, flexible delivery modes, and research-backed curriculum make them indispensable in meeting the ongoing professional development needs of both licensed and aspiring architects. As the number of license holders and candidates rises, these institutions are expected to witness sustained growth and relevance in this segment.

U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The U.S. continuing education market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. The market is intensifying, with major platforms competing through AI integration, credential partnerships, and workforce specialization. LinkedIn Learning and Udemy are leading the race in AI education. LinkedIn leverages its Microsoft ecosystem for Azure and AI certifications, while Udemy has added over 1,000 new AI/ML courses. Skillsoft, through Codecademy's AI coding labs, strengthens its technical training, creating a three-way competition among platforms targeting tech professionals.

Credentialing is another competitive front. Coursera holds an edge through academic collaborations like the University of London MBA pathway. LinkedIn and Udemy focus on professional certifications. LinkedIn is NASBA-accredited for finance professionals, and Udemy offers SHRM-recognized HR courses. Growing demand from corporate and government sectors has placed General Assembly and Skillsoft in direct competition. General Assembly's U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeships appeal to the public sector, while Skillsoft's compliance courses support corporate HR needs. Pearson is focusing on healthcare through its expanded medical communication certification programs.

Each platform uses a distinct model; LinkedIn integrates with Microsoft, Coursera bridges academics and careers, Udemy scales practitioner-led courses, General Assembly runs bootcamps, Skillsoft blends compliance and tech, and Pearson focuses on certification prep. As AI drives convergence, fragmentation across sectors makes strategic partnerships key to staying competitive.

Company Profiles



General Assembly

Skillsoft

Udemy

Coursera

LinkedIn Learning

Pearson

McKissock Learning

edX

Kaplan

Simplilearn

Pluralsight

Penn Foster

360training

Aceable

Advancement Courses

Antidote Education Company

AMA Ed Hub

AO North America

AcademicCME

AffinityCE

Becker Professional Education

Franklin Covey

Learning Tree International

HealthStream

Medscape

Stanford Medicine Relias

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS



By Delivery Mode



Classroom Learning



E-learning



Regularly Schedules Series



Journals

Others

By Profession



Healthcare Workers



Engineers



Accountants



Educators



Architects



Lawyers

Others

By Providers



Educational Institutions



Educational Companies



Non-profit Organizations Others

U.S. CONTINUING EDUCATION MARKET NEWS



In 2025, the General Assembly continues to strengthen its role in tech-focused continuing education by offering accelerated, immersive programs. Its flagship Data Analytics Certification has gained widespread traction, with over 97,000 graduates to date. These bootcamps respond to the growing demand for intensive, job-ready training options in the US workforce.

Skillsoft has advanced its technical learning portfolio through major upgrades, including the 2024 integration of Codecademy's AI coding labs into its Percipio platform. This move expands interactive, hands-on training opportunities in AI and programming, aligning with the rising demand for experiential learning in continuing education. Udemy has deepened its presence in the US continuing education landscape with a dual focus on AI training and professional certification. The 2024 launch of 1,000+ AI/ML courses on Udemy Business Pro, featuring tools like OpenAI and Google Gemini, coupled with a partnership with SHRM to provide HR recertification credits, positions the platform as a critical resource for both tech and HR professionals.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the U.S. continuing education market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. continuing education market?

3. Which delivery mode has the largest share in the U.S. continuing education market?

4. Which profession provides more business opportunities in the U.S. continuing education market?

Key Attributes