Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Esaote Ultrasound Systems Mylabtm A50 And Mylabtm A70 Have Received FDA Approval

Esaote Ultrasound Systems Mylabtm A50 And Mylabtm A70 Have Received FDA Approval


2025-08-22 06:01:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MyLabTM A50 and MyLabTM A70 ultrasound systems, are engineered to deliver exceptional flexibility and performance across a wide range of clinical environments. These new models are designed to be highly portable , featuring compact sizes and battery operation to meet the mobility needs of healthcare practitioners.

According to Thomas Will, Director of Ultrasound Sales at Esaote North America "the new A-series emphasizes user experience with a diverse range of interface options, including both a conventional and touch control panel. The devices boast an intuitive, easy-to-clean design that allows clinicians to operate efficiently and confidently."

The MyLabTM A50 and MyLabTM A70 are equipped to handle an array of clinical applications, from routine diagnostics to advanced imaging techniques . They support the latest ultrasound functionalities, such as liver elastography and attenuation imaging , along with comprehensive cardiology tools like strain analysis , enabling detailed and multiparametric assessments.

Harnessing artificial intelligence and cutting-edge imaging advancements, these systems empower healthcare providers to make precise, informed diagnoses with greater confidence.

Marking a significant milestone for Esaote's renewed brand mission, the introduction of the MyLabTM A50 and MyLabTM A70 underscores the Company's dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology and compassionate care.

About Esaote
Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in 100 countries.
Esaote North America, Inc., as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies.

Photo -
Logo -

SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.

MENAFN22082025003732001241ID1109962692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search