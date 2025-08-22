Gaelix Marine Service Brings GALA Atlantis Aquahelm Tenders To Greece

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 21, 2025 12:54 am - Gaelix Marine Service, the official GALA representative in Greece and Cyprus, presents the premium GALA Atlantis AquaHelm tender series. These elegant RIB boats deliver outstanding comfort, safety, and reliability for yacht owners.

Gaelix Marine Service, the official GALA distributor in Greece, makes it easier than ever for yacht owners and charter operators to access the premium Atlantis Aquahelm RIB tenders. With years of experience in marine equipment and a focus on reliability and customer service, Gaelix Marine Service ensures every customer gets the best solutions for safe, enjoyable boating.

Exclusive GALA Representation in Greece

As the official representative of GALA, Gaelix Marine Service provides Greek customers with authentic products, full warranties, and professional support. Whether you are buying a tender for your private yacht or expanding a charter fleet, every Aquahelm RIB is supplied with the guarantee of quality, durability, and superior performance.

Premium Features and Safety

The Atlantis Aquahelm series combines luxury, safety, and usability. Its reinforced hull and ergonomic helm design allow easy handling in various conditions. The RIBs are perfect for family outings, leisure cruising, and professional charter operations. Yacht owners and operators alike value the smooth rides, durable materials, and UV-resistant tubes that make every trip both safe and enjoyable.

Supporting Greek Charter Companies

For charter operators in Greece and Cyprus, Gaelix Marine Service offers fast delivery, technical guidance, and expert installation. Every tender is prepared to meet the highest standards of marine safety and comfort, ensuring guests enjoy their experience without worry.

“Being the exclusive GALA representative in Greece allows us to provide our customers with premium tenders that combine style, reliability, and safety,” says Dimitris Ygropoulos, Director at Gaelix Marine Service.

Why Choose Gaelix Marine Service

Direct access to GALA Atlantis Aquahelm RIBs

Official warranties and authentic spare parts

Expert advice and installation support

Fast delivery across Greece and Cyprus

Gaelix Marine Service helps yacht owners and operators make the most of their time on the water, with solutions that combine safety, comfort, and style.

For more details and to explore the full range of Aquahelm tenders, visit:

