Defense Forces Destroy 46 Of 55 Enemy Drones Attacking Ukraine At Night
On the night of August 22 (from 10:30 p.m. on August 21), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack anti-aircraft missiles and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, units of electronic warfare and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, anti-aircraft systems shot down or neutralized 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.
9 UAV strikes were recorded at four locations.Read also: Invaders attack Kupiansk district with FPV drones, one killed, three injured
As Ukrinform reported, there were 157 clashes at the frontline during the day, and the enemy became more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman sectors.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment