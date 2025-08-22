Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Forces Destroy 46 Of 55 Enemy Drones Attacking Ukraine At Night

Defense Forces Destroy 46 Of 55 Enemy Drones Attacking Ukraine At Night


2025-08-22 05:06:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this on Facebook .

On the night of August 22 (from 10:30 p.m. on August 21), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack anti-aircraft missiles and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, units of electronic warfare and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, anti-aircraft systems shot down or neutralized 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

9 UAV strikes were recorded at four locations.

Read also: Invaders attack Kupiansk district with FPV drones, one killed, three injured

As Ukrinform reported, there were 157 clashes at the frontline during the day, and the enemy became more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109962515

