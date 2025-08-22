Ukraine Must Define Its Security Guarantees Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian diplomat and Head of the Center for Russian Studies, Volodymyr Ohryzko, in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

“So far, Putin has not been stopped; there are only talks around important topics. But it is impossible to stop Putin with talks alone,” Ohryzko emphasized.

In his opinion, Ukraine must focus on creating effective international security guarantees to avoid a repeat of the Budapest Memorandum scenario.

“We must write those guarantees ourselves, the ones we consider necessary, and present them to our Western partners. We must not wait for someone else to write them for us,” Ohryzko asserted.

According to the diplomat, the system of guarantees to be included in a future agreement should consist of three key blocks: political, military, and financial.“It is necessary to define who will secure the skies, who will secure the sea, and who will secure the territory,” Ohryzko noted.

In his view, it is the political commitments of Western allies that must become the foundation of Ukraine's security:“There must be formulas written that clearly and explicitly state that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, the guarantor countries will act immediately and decisively.”

He also stressed that under the current conditions, it is premature to speak of any agreements with the Kremlin:“It is impossible to stop Putin with talks alone. This will happen only when he feels he has no chance of holding on to power.”

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is already working on the specific content of its security guarantees.

Trump stated that the United States is ready to support its European partners in implementing security guarantees for Ukraine by providing air support. He also said that the United States is prepared to provide security guarantees to Ukraine together with other countries, but not in the form of the country's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

