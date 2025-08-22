Eurovision Song Contest Unveils New Logo For Its Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Eurovision begins its countdown to the 70th anniversary in 2026, Azernews reports citing the contest's official website .

Europe's largest music competition will take place in Austria. To mark the anniversary, the organizers have presented an updated brand style and logo.

The main symbol, the recognizable "Eurovision Heart" has received a new design and a 3D version called the Chameleon Heart. This symbol will reflect the cultural features of the host country, the individuality of the performers, and the themes of the contest.

For the anniversary logo, an element called the "70th Heart" has been added, consisting of 70 layers – one for each year of Eurovision's history.

Director of the Eurovision Song Contest at the European Broadcasting Union, Martin Green, said that the Eurovision Song Contest has always been about evolution-musical, cultural, and creative:

"The Eurovision Song Contest has always been about evolution - musical, cultural, and creative. This refresh honours 70 amazing years while taking the brand forward to an exciting future. It's bold, playful, and full of heart - just like the Contest itself. We're so proud to unveil it to the world.

"Our new logo and look have been designed to make the Eurovision Song Contest brand clearer on digital platforms, bring our family of projects all into one space, and protect the brand globally for EBU Members as the Contest continues to attract new audiences across the world.

"You'll start to see more of our new brand identity as we head towards next year's Eurovision Song Contest, and there'll be more surprises and details on all the activities celebrating 70 years of being United by Music, coming in the months ahead."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to take place in Switzerland, following Switzerland's victory at the 2024 contest with the song "The Code" by Nemo.

This will be the third time that Switzerland has hosted the contest, having done so for the inaugural contest in 1956 and the 1989 contest, held in Lugano and Lausanne, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song Day After Day.

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, took third place at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented the country at the Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, came fifth.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's song Running Scared, the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku's Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

In 2018, Aysel Mammadova performed brilliantly at the Eurovision 2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer represented Azerbaijan with the song X My Heart.

Azerbaijan's Chingiz Mustafayev impressed all Eurovision fans with his stunning performance in 2019. The singer finished in eighth place in the song contest.

In 2020, the song contest was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to enjoy a spectacular show called Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, featuring 41 songs from that year's entries.

During the show, Samira Efendi pleased Eurovision fans with the song Cleopatra about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for yourself, and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and especially if someone betrays or hurts you.

Next year, Efendi thrilled the audience with her hit song Mata Hari, which features ethnic motives based on traditional Azerbaijani musical instruments, such as zurna (trumpet) and nagara (drum), as well as melodies from the Azerbaijani folk dance "Yalli".

In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song Fade To Black, co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

In 2023, young talents Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.

The year 2023 marked Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.

Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2024 with the song​ "Özünlə Apar".

The song is co-written​ by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar, Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.

On 4 February 2025, ITV announced that Mamagama had been internally chosen to represent Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, with the song "Run with U".

Mamagama performed in the first semifinal on 13 May 2025, where they failed to qualify to the grand final.