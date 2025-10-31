India Must Accelerate Market Diversification, Boost Value-Added Exports: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday held a review meeting with export promotion councils and industry associations, stressing the need to accelerate diversification of India's export markets in light of volatile global conditions and increased US tariffs on several Indian products.

The discussion, held at Vanijya Bhawan, covered ongoing advanced free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union, Chile and New Zealand, challenges arising from quality control orders (QCOs), and support measures for exporters.

The Minister wrote on X,“Chaired a meeting with representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) & Industry Associations from diverse sectors, focused on exploring strategies to propel India's export growth.”

“Key discussion points included harnessing FTAs for greater market access, driving value addition, expanding market diversification & strengthening sectoral synergies,” he added.

The meeting witnessed participation from representatives of the Department of Commerce, Department of Revenue, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Export Promotion Councils, and various Industry Associations.

During the session, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Department of Commerce outlined key reforms implemented in the first half of FY 2025–26, upcoming initiatives to further support export growth, and an overview of export performance during the period.

“The discussions focused on issues and challenges faced by the industry, achievements in export diversification, and the views and expectations of stakeholders for further promotion of exports from the country,” an official statement issued by the commerce department said.

During the meeting, Piyush Goyal reaffirmed the government's continued commitment to developing a facilitative trade ecosystem, supported by ongoing ease-of-doing-business reforms and measures to broaden global market access for Indian exporters.

