SOCAR, China's CC7 Explore New Cooperation In Energy And Petrochemicals
On August 21, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a meeting with a delegation led by Long Haiyang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China National Chemical Engineering and Construction Corporation (CC7), Azernews reports.
SOCAR reported that the talks covered the company's current activities in the energy sector, as well as strategic projects being implemented both in Azerbaijan and abroad. The sides also exchanged views on potential avenues for cooperation in the oil and petrochemical industries, not only within Azerbaijan but also in third countries.
CC7, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC), is one of China's leading engineering, procurement and construction contractors. Established in 1964 and headquartered in Chengdu, the company operates across chemical and non-chemical sectors with a wide presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment