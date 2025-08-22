SOCAR, China's CC7 Explore New Cooperation In Energy And Petrochemicals

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On August 21, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a meeting with a delegation led by Long Haiyang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China National Chemical Engineering and Construction Corporation (CC7), Azernews reports.

SOCAR reported that the talks covered the company's current activities in the energy sector, as well as strategic projects being implemented both in Azerbaijan and abroad. The sides also exchanged views on potential avenues for cooperation in the oil and petrochemical industries, not only within Azerbaijan but also in third countries.

CC7, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC), is one of China's leading engineering, procurement and construction contractors. Established in 1964 and headquartered in Chengdu, the company operates across chemical and non-chemical sectors with a wide presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.