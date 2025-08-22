UAE: End Of Safar Crescent Spotted In Abu Dhabi Skies

Despite dusty and partly cloudy weather conditions in the UAE this morning, a team from Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory managed to capture a photo of the crescent marking the end of the Hijri month of Safar 1447AH.

A picture shared by Astronomy Centre on X showed the crescent, which was photographed at 9.30am UAE time on Friday (Safar 28).

At the time of observation, the moon was 12 degrees away from the sun, with an age of minus 23 hours, the centre added.

The effort was carried out by the observatory's team comprising Osama Ghannam, Anas Mohammed, Khalfan Al Nuaimi, and Mohammed Odeh.

Next public holiday

Despite capturing a photo of the end of Safar crescent, it is still hard to predict when will Rabi Al Awwal, the following month on the Islamic calendar, begins.

The sighting of the crescent of Rabi Al Awwal is of great significance to Muslims who celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Rabi Al Awwal 12. The occasion is also a public holiday in many countries, including the UAE.

On the 29th of every Hijri month, the UAE moon sighting committee convenes to observe the crescent and declare the commencement of the next Islamic month. The sighting of Rabi Al Awwal will take place on Saturday (Safar 29).

If the new month begins on August 24, the prophet's birthday would fall on Thursday, September 4. If it begins on August 25, then the birthday would fall on Friday, September 5.

The Hijri (Islamic) calendar is based on lunar sightings, meaning the phases of the moon determine its months. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon.