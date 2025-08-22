Rooted In Scientific Reasoning: Lop Rahul Gandhi Welcomes Modified SC Order On Stray Dogs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Senior Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's modified order on stray dogs, describing it as "progressive and rooted in scientific reasoning."

In a post on X on Friday, LoP Gandhi said,“I welcome the Supreme Court's revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety. The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning.”

Earlier on Friday, a three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria modified its earlier directions mandating the capture and complete relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. Under the revised order, stray dogs must be released back into their original territory after sterilisation and vaccination, except in cases where they are rabid or exhibit aggressive behaviour.

The Bench, which last week reserved its verdict in the case, also stressed the need to earmark designated feeding zones for stray dogs, while restricting public feeding in undesignated areas.

LoP Rahul Gandhi had earlier criticised the Supreme Court's initial directive for the blanket removal of stray dogs, calling it a“cruel” step that undermines decades of humane, science-backed policy of the country.

On August 12, he wrote on X,“The SC's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care can keep streets safe -- without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion.”

Despite the modified directions, the Bench upheld its earlier stand that any organisation or individual obstructing the removal of stray dogs would face strict legal consequences.

It further directed that every individual dog lover seeking intervention in the case must deposit Rs 25,000 with the court registry, while NGOs must deposit Rs 2 lakh. Failure to do so would bar them from participating in the proceedings -- a measure aimed at discouraging frivolous applications.