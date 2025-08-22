From Art To Impact: A Qatari Student's Journey Through Dentistry At QU

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar University (QU)'s Health Sector spotlights the remarkable journey of Deema Jamal Al-Saleh (pictured), a passionate Qatari dental student whose story illustrates the seamless integration of creativity, compassion, and academic excellence. Her experience represents a new generation of healthcare professionals committed not only to technical skill but also to meaningful social impact.

From an early age, Deema's curiosity was piqued not by toys or typical childhood fascinations, but by the tools and precision she observed in a dental clinic.“Stepping into the dentist's office felt like entering an arts and crafts studio,” she recalls.“I saw not just a medical procedure, but the creation of something beautiful-restoring a broken tooth with such care that it inspired me instantly.”

Now studying at the College of Dental Medicine at QU, Deema is part of a rigorous, forward-thinking programme that places strong emphasis on clinical experience and patient interaction from the outset.

“The learning environment here is deeply immersive,” Deema shares.“It feels like we're already part of the professional world, not just observing but actively participating in patient care. But what matters even more is the human connection. You're not just treating teeth-you're building trust, easing fears, and often making someone's day better.”

This sentiment, she says, is nurtured by a culture of support and collaboration among both students and faculty. Deema describes the college as a close-knit community-one where cooperation, mentorship, and encouragement are part of daily life. The faculty's commitment to student development has played a pivotal role in reinforcing her professional path.

What began as a personal dream has also become a family calling. Deema was the first in her family to pursue dentistry, a decision that initially surprised her relatives. But in time, her siblings followed suit, creating a shared vision for a family-run clinic that serves the community.“Now, it's a collective dream,” she says.“We envision a place where we can work side by side, delivering care with empathy and purpose.”

Looking beyond borders, Deema's aspirations stretch to underserved regions of the world, where access to dental care remains limited. She hopes to participate in international outreach missions, delivering treatment and oral health education to communities that lack basic services.“Health should not be a privilege,” she emphasises.“The ability to smile confidently should be universal.”

Deema's academic journey has also introduced her to the interdisciplinary dimensions of dentistry. One example that particularly captivated her is the role of dental pulp in forensic science. Deema learned that teeth contain DNA in their pulp, which can be used in forensic investigations, she explains.“It's incredible to think how dentistry connects to so many different fields.”

Deema's journey is a testament to the benefits of blending science and compassion. Her message to aspiring dental students is clear:“This is more than a profession-it's an opportunity to brighten lives, one smile at a time.”