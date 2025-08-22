Nasdaq Forecast 22/08: Index Holds Trendline (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 has seen some downward pressure here during the trading session on Thursday again, as we continue to test a major uptrend line. All things being equal, I'd be watching the 23,250 level because if we can break above there, then it's likely that we would see the market go looking to the 24,000 level. Ultimately, I do think that's where we go given enough time, but the question is whether or not we can find buyers underneath.
I think traders are out there looking for a handout for cheap money. And if he sounds even remotely not dovish, it will probably have everybody panicking yet again before we see new buyers. So, this is a situation where you need to be very cautious with the overall trend but recognize that it is still bullish regardless of what happens next.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I do think will go looking to higher levels sooner or later, but I also recognize that we may have some noise ahead. Furthermore, you have to keep in mind that the volume is fairly thin at the moment as traders are out there on holiday, not worrying about this nonsense with the will he or won't he questions. So, keep that in mind.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment