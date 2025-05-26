Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,020 In Past Day
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,854 (+2) Russian tanks, 22,633 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 28,269 (+68) artillery systems, 1,396 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,169 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,203 (+6) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 372 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,367 (+160) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 49,751 (+112) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,902 (+7) pieces of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian Solntsepyok in Kharkiv region
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
