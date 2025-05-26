Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,020 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 980,850 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 25, 2025, with 1,020 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,854 (+2) Russian tanks, 22,633 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 28,269 (+68) artillery systems, 1,396 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,169 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,203 (+6) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 372 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,367 (+160) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 49,751 (+112) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,902 (+7) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.