403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethical Hacker Reveals How Smart Devices Can Be Easily Hacked
(MENAFN) At Türkiye Innovation Week, ethical hacker Ken Munro showcased how effortlessly Internet of Things (IoT) devices can be breached. Using examples such as smart kettles, interactive dolls, and household Wi-Fi networks, Munro emphasized how seemingly minor security oversights can lead to serious digital intrusions.
During the live hacking presentation, Munro—who is both a founding member and partner at Pen Test Partners, a cybersecurity company specializing in ethical hacking—demonstrated real-time vulnerabilities in connected gadgets.
He illustrated how even the most basic smart devices are susceptible to exploitation by malicious actors.
“How can you be ethical and a hacker?” he asked the crowd. “Well, we're brought in by organizations to hack them in a controlled way so they can find the bugs and vulnerabilities, fix them, and then the bad hackers can't do anything.”
Munro advised individuals to take straightforward yet highly effective precautions to safeguard their digital presence. One of the most underestimated areas, he pointed out, is password management. “Probably the best thing we can do is to use our passwords,” he said.
He acknowledged that password advice often seems mundane. “Now, this is so boring, right? No one wants to hear about passwords. But if you reuse the same password in multiple places, hackers can use that to hack your account.”
Munro also highlighted the significance of keeping software up to date.
“And number two is updates. When your smartphone says, ‘Hey, I’ve got an update,’ that software is fixing security flaws. So it’s really important that you update everything you own—your smartphone, your computer, your TV, even your refrigerator.”
His message was clear: while advanced cyberattacks grab headlines, many breaches can be avoided with basic digital hygiene.
During the live hacking presentation, Munro—who is both a founding member and partner at Pen Test Partners, a cybersecurity company specializing in ethical hacking—demonstrated real-time vulnerabilities in connected gadgets.
He illustrated how even the most basic smart devices are susceptible to exploitation by malicious actors.
“How can you be ethical and a hacker?” he asked the crowd. “Well, we're brought in by organizations to hack them in a controlled way so they can find the bugs and vulnerabilities, fix them, and then the bad hackers can't do anything.”
Munro advised individuals to take straightforward yet highly effective precautions to safeguard their digital presence. One of the most underestimated areas, he pointed out, is password management. “Probably the best thing we can do is to use our passwords,” he said.
He acknowledged that password advice often seems mundane. “Now, this is so boring, right? No one wants to hear about passwords. But if you reuse the same password in multiple places, hackers can use that to hack your account.”
Munro also highlighted the significance of keeping software up to date.
“And number two is updates. When your smartphone says, ‘Hey, I’ve got an update,’ that software is fixing security flaws. So it’s really important that you update everything you own—your smartphone, your computer, your TV, even your refrigerator.”
His message was clear: while advanced cyberattacks grab headlines, many breaches can be avoided with basic digital hygiene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment