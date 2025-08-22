Road Projects Worth 6M Afs Kick Off In Daikundi
NEILI (Pajhwok): Work on two construction projects costing six million afghanis has begun in central Daikundi province, officials said on Friday.
Ghazanfar Kazemi, the governor's spokesman, said the projects are being implemented by the provincial Directorate of Public Works.
He added that they involve graveling a 3-kilometer road in the Tapa Ladogag area of Pato district and repairing 20 kilometers of asphalt shoulder from Kohna Deh village in Neili to the Band Berlan market in Shahristan district.
Kazemi said the projects are expected to be completed within two months and will then be put into operation.
Mawlavi Ikramullah Abdul Rauf, head of Daikundi's Directorate of Public Works, said at the inauguration ceremony that the construction of these roads will play a crucial role in boosting trade and facilitating travel for the province's residents to Kabul and Kandahar.
